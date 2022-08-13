Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

'Snabba Cash' Season 2 will be release on Netflix soon

Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming, long-awaited Season 2 of Snabba Cash.

For those unversed, the first season of the Swedish series arrived worldwide on Netflix in April of 2021.

It is the brainchild of SF Studios and features Jesper Ganslandt, Lisa Farzaneh, and Mans Mansson as directors.





Release Date:

Snabba Cash Season 2 consists of six episodes and will be available worldwide from September 22, 2022.







Cast:

Evin Ahmad

Susan Ahmed

Alexander Abdala

Ali Alarik

Petter Eggers

Khalil Ghazal

Dada Fungula Bozela

Olle Sarri

Lennox Soderstrom

Johan Hanson





Snabba Cash is a crime drama that portrays the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a disturbed teen, as they try to make quick money with sinister and disastrous results.

The upcoming season of Snabba Cash will hopefully resolve what happened with Sami and Leya in Season 1, as well as the involvement of Leya with criminals, for the benefit of her son and the company.

Snabba Cash is based on Jens Lapidus's novel which was published in 2006 and sold over 3.8 million copies all over the world.





Watch the Teaser:







