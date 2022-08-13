 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Snabba Cash Season 2 will be release on Netflix soon
 'Snabba Cash' Season 2 will be release on Netflix soon

Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming, long-awaited Season 2 of Snabba Cash.

For those unversed, the first season of the Swedish series arrived worldwide on Netflix in April of 2021.

It is the brainchild of SF Studios and features Jesper Ganslandt, Lisa Farzaneh, and Mans Mansson as directors. 


Release Date:

Snabba Cash Season 2 consists of six episodes and will be available worldwide from September 22, 2022.


Cast:

  • Evin Ahmad
  • Susan Ahmed
  • Alexander Abdala
  • Ali Alarik
  • Petter Eggers
  • Khalil Ghazal
  • Dada Fungula Bozela
  • Olle Sarri
  • Lennox Soderstrom
  • Johan Hanson


Snabba Cash is a crime drama that portrays the lives of an ambitious businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a disturbed teen, as they try to make quick money with sinister and disastrous results.

The upcoming season of Snabba Cash will hopefully resolve what happened with Sami and Leya in Season 1, as well as the involvement of Leya with criminals, for the benefit of her son and the company.

Snabba Cash is based on Jens Lapidus's novel which was published in 2006 and sold over 3.8 million copies all over the world.


Watch the Teaser:



More From Entertainment:

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’
‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed

Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed
Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos
Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5

Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5
Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Latest

view all