Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’

Mark Ruffalo has come out in support of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its ever-expanding franchise while comparing it to the Star Wars movies.

In an interview with Metro U.K., the Now You See Me star, 54, responded to the criticism over MCU’s many sequels, prequels, spin-offs and television series by saying each production has something new to offer to the viewers — unlike the Star Wars films.

"I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness," said Ruffalo. "Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material."

Ruffalo, who has played Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, for a decade since his debut in 2012's The Avengers, went on to name the Star Wars franchise as an example of another project that he believes doesn’t have the same originality.

“If you watch a Star Wars, you’re pretty much going to get the same version of Star Wars each time,” he said.

“It might have a little bit of humour. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

Ruffalo will next reprise his role as the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.