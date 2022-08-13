BTS takes over YouTube with record breaking achievement: Find out

 
BTS overtakes social media with another feature to their cap, ever since becoming the most viewed artists on YouTube.

On 13 August, AllKPOP reported that BTS crossed over 26.7 billion views on the streaming platform and became the most viewed act in the history of the platform itself. 

BTS surpassed major Hollywood stars in their wake like Justin Bieber, who stands at second position with 26.6 billion views, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and many more.

The K-pop boy band debuted in June 13, 2013, and delivered quality music videos to their BTS ARMY, after which they helped them achieve this massive milestone.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that BTS Dynamite amassed nearly 1.5 billion views since its release, whereas DNA bagged 1.4 billion.

IDOL on the other hand secured nearly 1.1 billion views and joined the ranks towards becoming their three most watched music videos of all time.

