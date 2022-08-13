 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Britney Spears defends her bold presence online while teasing new collab with Sir Elton John

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Britney Spears is speaking up for her rights and freedom amid her former spouse Kevin Federline's public criticism over her explicit Instagram selfies.

The Toxic singer, 40, turned to her IG handle on Saturday and shared a promotional post for her upcoming, highly-anticipated collaboration with legendary star Sir Elton John.


While teasing the upcoming track, the Gimme More singer took the opportunity to defend her choice to post nude snaps on social media after Federline claimed that their teen sons are 'embarrassed' by her raunchy posts.

“Conservative Diplomatic Voice,” she began in her post and continued writing, “I have the right to express my body, mouth , eyes , heart , and feet and show whatever I want !!! My body was manipulated, abused, and torn by people not my friends !!!”

She then went on to praise her supportive friends including her best pal Selena Gomez, “I have beautiful friends who give me joy.”

For the upcoming song titled, Hold Me Closer, Spears wrote, “I appreciate this and all of your support it means so much to me !!! I can’t wait for you all to hear what we’ve been working on”

As per reports, Spears had joined up with the English singer in Beverly Hills to record the track, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water. The new version of Tiny Dancer is expected to be released in August by Universal music.

