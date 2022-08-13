 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury' before marrying Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury before marrying Prince Charles
Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury' before marrying Prince Charles

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, reportedly received ‘help’ to revive her image before she married Prince Charles.

The Duchess tied the knot to the Prince of Wales in 2005 after a highly publicized romance.

Royal insider Angela Levin told The Daily Star, that Her Royal Highness had assistance amid the ‘public fury’.

“I know there was help before she married Prince Charles, because people hated her so much,” Levin explained.

The author has written the upcoming bombshell book titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

Levin said that the future Queen Consort doesn’t pay much attention to the negative stories about her.

“She wants people to see her and then to make their own mind up and she doesn't mind if they perhaps don't like her,” the biographer said.

“She loves Prince Charles. She respects him,” she continued. “She has chosen the charities that don’t tread on his shoes, that he won't feel that she has tried to push him out the way, she accepts him for who he is.”

More From Entertainment:

Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’

Throwback: When Anne Heche gushed over working with Johnny Depp in ‘Donnie Brasco’
Prince Harry getting Meghan Markle’s help for tell-all memoir?

Prince Harry getting Meghan Markle’s help for tell-all memoir?
Britney Spears defends her bold presence online while teasing new collab with Sir Elton John

Britney Spears defends her bold presence online while teasing new collab with Sir Elton John
Amber Heard ‘an absolute disaster’ for ‘manipulating’ public with ‘woman card’

Amber Heard ‘an absolute disaster’ for ‘manipulating’ public with ‘woman card’
Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’

Mark Ruffalo calls out ‘Star Wars’ for repetition, says ‘MCU is more imaginative’
Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will make UK return ‘with or without’ Meghan Markle
Kanye West’s mystery woman identified

Kanye West’s mystery woman identified
Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI

Johnny Depp channelled his 'passive' father in marital fights: Amber Heard PI
Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?

Will Prince William, Harry reconcile during Duke of Cambridge’s visit to US?
Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more

Netflix Upcoming series 'Snabba Cash' Season 2: Teaser, Release date, cast and more
Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast

Netflix's Upcoming Movie 'Chad & JT Go Deep' unveils Trailer, Release Date, Cast
Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz denies rumours she snubbed an offer from Victoria Beckham

Latest

view all