Camilla received ‘help to stop public fury' before marrying Prince Charles

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, reportedly received ‘help’ to revive her image before she married Prince Charles.

The Duchess tied the knot to the Prince of Wales in 2005 after a highly publicized romance.

Royal insider Angela Levin told The Daily Star, that Her Royal Highness had assistance amid the ‘public fury’.

“I know there was help before she married Prince Charles, because people hated her so much,” Levin explained.

The author has written the upcoming bombshell book titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

Levin said that the future Queen Consort doesn’t pay much attention to the negative stories about her.

“She wants people to see her and then to make their own mind up and she doesn't mind if they perhaps don't like her,” the biographer said.

“She loves Prince Charles. She respects him,” she continued. “She has chosen the charities that don’t tread on his shoes, that he won't feel that she has tried to push him out the way, she accepts him for who he is.”