 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha to face trial over disrespecting Indian Army
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'

Aamir Khan is facing yet another controversy for his recently released film Laal Singh Chaddha as he gets into legal trouble a day after its theatrical release.

The film is under fire for allegedly disrespecting the Indian army and hurting Hindu sentiments.

As per ANI, advocate Vineet Jindal has sought registration for an FIR under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (wounding the religious feelings of any person), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC against Khan, director Advait Chandan and Paramount Pictures.

Jindal's report read, "In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army.”

Apart from legal trouble, Laal Singh Chaddha is also facing a boycott on Twitter because of Amir Khan's controversial statements against India in the recent past.

More From Showbiz:

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’
Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office
Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’
Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying

Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying
Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why
Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend

Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend
'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel

'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel
Sara Ali Khan revisits her alma mater in heartwarming new post

Sara Ali Khan revisits her alma mater in heartwarming new post

Latest

view all