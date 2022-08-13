 
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a family outing with husband David Beckham and three out of four children amid alleged rift with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn.

The Beckham family attended the opening of Japanese steakhouse, co-owned by family friend David Grutman on Thursday night in Miami, Florida.

The former Spice Girl and David Beckham were joined by three of their four children; Romeo, Cruz, and 11-year-old Harper as they enjoyed some family time, however, newlywed couple Brooklyn and his wife were seemingly snubbed.

Later, Victoria also took to Instagram and shared the sweet family photo.

She said, “Congratulations @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @badbunnypr. You did it again!! Wow!! Super fun night with friends and family last night celebrating the opening of @gekkomiami.”

Victoria shared the family photo days after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz apparently opened up about feud with her.

