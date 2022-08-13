Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Experts reveal Prince William reportedly used to ‘hate’ Princess Beatrice’s relationships and choices of men.

Prince William’s troubles reportedly go as far as Princess Beatrice’s early adulthood, but she had even more shocking tastes in her last teen years.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Prince Andrew’s daughter once dated a convicted felon when she was just 17-years-old, and he was 24.

For those unversed, the man was accused of beating a man to death but was never awarded jail team, and instead got out with community service, after the manslaughter charge was dropped.

The man however landed back in jail when he was invited to a family skiing trip, in violation of his parole.

She came in multiple headlines and even forced Sarah Ferguson to issue a statement that read, “As any parent will know, the most important element in a relationship with your child is trust. We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way, but Beatrice is a sensible girl … with many friends including Paolo. We must trust her judgment.”

Princess Beatrice’s second choice was also the ‘bane’ of Prince Williams’ existence.

Dave Clark was a ‘chatty’ American from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and was introduced by the Duke of Cambridge himself.

He was however against the relationship because according to the Daily Mail, “William has the Spencer paranoia gene. Dave is a gregarious, chatty American and William is so private it hurts. He would accuse his dog of being indiscreet if it barked at someone else too often.”