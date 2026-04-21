'Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne Hathaway shared BTS detail about Meryl Streep

Anne Hathaway revealed Meryl Streep made a very different choice on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Speaking exclusively to E! News at the film’s New York City premiere on April 20, Hathaway explained that while Streep stayed in character as Miranda Priestly during the original 2006 shoot, she opted not to use method acting this time around.

“On the first one, Meryl made a huge sacrifice because she loves the hang,” Hathaway recalled.

“She loves being by the camera truck. She loves just the conversations that happen, the laughs. But she felt we’d be a little sharper, stand a little taller if we didn’t feel so comfortable around her. So she gave up all of that socializing time that she loved so much.”

For the sequel, however, Streep decided to relax her approach.

As Hathaway remembered, Streep told her costars including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, “You guys can do it yourselves.”

Hathaway, who wore a red Louis Vuitton gown for the premiere, admitted she tried not to overthink the pressure of following up such a beloved film.

“Of course, there’s pressure, of course there’s expectation,” she said. “But this is the team that did it the first time. I would have felt scared if I was with a different team.”