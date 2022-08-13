 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Prince Harry is under fire for his plans for the ‘burn-book’ memoir rumored to release before the end of the year.

The Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes has issued this scathing take-down.

He accused the prince of being ‘petty’ over his memoir, in light of its Oprah-esque burns.

While speaking to Royally Us he went as far as to allege that the memoir “is not the way to go” and admitted, “I think, frankly, it made them look petty.”

“It's an old thing, isn't it, when somebody starts, you know, slagging off somebody to you, you tend to think, well come on mate.”

Before he concluded, Mr Skyes also added, “You didn't get the worst deal of hands in life ever. I think, if he's smart, he will realise that you know, that is not the way to go and focus, very much, more on himself.”

