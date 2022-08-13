Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor's comments on the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha and cancel culture landed her in hot waters.

During the promotion of the film’s release, Bebo opened up about the recent ongoing cancel culture in Bollywood. She stated that everyone has their opinions and according to her, a good film can surpass everything.

In a recent interview when the host RJ Siddharth Kannan questioned about her earlier comment, in which she remarked “if you don’t like our films, don’t watch our films,” was disrespectful to the audience, she replied, “I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.”

“But the fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir Khan on screen, the actor added. The 3 Idiots star requested, “It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. And people have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chadda tanked at the box office. Fans and critics offered mixed reviews. While the boycott Laal Singh Chadda campaign has gained traction with 70,000+ tweets.