Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Kylie Jenner recently gave a sneak peek of her “VIP” best friends on social media.



Kylie, who is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, turned to Instagram to share videos and photos of her small, yet close-knit, circle of celebrity friends, enjoying and watching fireworks on her 25th birthday in the Bahamas this week.

Reportedly, on the top of The Kardashians alum’s list is her older sister Kendall Jenner, a supermodel who has the side hustle of her tequila brand 818.

Kim Kardashian, her older sister, is also her close pal who even tried her first shot at the event.

Apart from her sisters, others included make-up mogul and model-turned-entrepreneur Anastasia Karanikolaou whom she met in middle school in LA.

Yris Palmer, the founder of Star Lash Extension, met Kylie during a glam session.

“I started doing her lashes, and her whole family, they are just very, very sweet,” Yris told In The Know via Daily Mail.

She continued, “Slowly but surely, we started building a relationship, and over every year it's just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Moreover, brunette beauty and Kylie’s former personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel Gamero is also in her friends’ list.