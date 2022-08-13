 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her VIP best friends on social media: Photos
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Kylie Jenner recently gave a sneak peek of her “VIP” best friends on social media.

Kylie, who is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, turned to Instagram to share videos and photos of her small, yet close-knit, circle of celebrity friends, enjoying and watching fireworks on her 25th birthday in the Bahamas this week.

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her VIP best friends on social media: Photos

Reportedly, on the top of The Kardashians alum’s list is her older sister Kendall Jenner, a supermodel who has the side hustle of her tequila brand 818.

Kim Kardashian, her older sister, is also her close pal who even tried her first shot at the event.

Apart from her sisters, others included make-up mogul and model-turned-entrepreneur Anastasia Karanikolaou whom she met in middle school in LA.

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her VIP best friends on social media: Photos

Yris Palmer, the founder of Star Lash Extension, met Kylie during a glam session.

“I started doing her lashes, and her whole family, they are just very, very sweet,” Yris told In The Know via Daily Mail.

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her VIP best friends on social media: Photos

She continued, “Slowly but surely, we started building a relationship, and over every year it's just gotten stronger and stronger.”

Moreover, brunette beauty and Kylie’s former personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel Gamero is also in her friends’ list. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair
Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child

Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child
David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

David, Victoria Beckham amazing advice to newlyweds Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’

Meghan Markle shocked as Prince Harry pens ‘extremely raw feelings’
Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’

Prince Edward, Sophie’s future within The Firm uncertain: ‘big question mark’
Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child

Prince Andrew is not Queen's favourite child
'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling opens up on the overwhelming response of fans
Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10

Millie Bobby Brown dishes on why she was going to quit acting at 10
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have plenty to learn in bid for 'independence'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have plenty to learn in bid for 'independence'
Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident

Amber Heard ‘orchestrated’ Johnny Depp’s chopped finger incident
Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Prince Harry branded ‘petty’ over intentions for memoir

Latest

view all