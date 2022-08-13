 
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Reese Witherspoon subtly dismissed feud rumours with long-time friend Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nomination for their series The Morning Show.

The speculations about the alleged war between the duo started after Witherspoon received the Emmy nod for the AppleTV+ show but Aniston did not.

However, it seems like there is nothing wrong with the besties after the Legally Blonde star dropped a sweet comment under Aniston’s recent post.

“Sweet doggie cuddles,” Witherspoon commented under Aniston’s Instagram post featuring her adorable dog.

Previously, an insider told Star Magazine that Aniston’s “fuming” that she could not make it to the final list of nods at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Jen's camp is privately briefing people that she wasn't trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese," an insider close to the actor told the outlet.

However, sources claimed that Aniston, who got the nod for the show in 2020, is “fuming privately and very embarrassed,” despite her representative denying the story to the publication.

The actors have allegedly strained their bond despite having a rich history of friendship as they both starred as sisters on the hit comedy sitcom and now star together on the drama series.

"They're both professional, but there's a lot of eye-rolling," an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

"And it's telling that Jen's friends are saying [Euphoria's] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes," the source added.

