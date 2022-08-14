 
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Kim Kardashian has left everyone awestruck with her new sizzling gym video amid reports of her split with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old American TV personality and socialite apparently teased her ex-boyfriend Pete as she hit the gym in steamy outfit on Saturday.

The reality star rocked a sexy beige bikini and thigh-high boots as she posed up a storm alongside exercise equipment in video posted to her Instagram account. She captioned the clip, 'Gym time.'

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kanye West's children's mom gave her nearly 330 million followers a look at her toned physique.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen wearing a light beige mini top that showcased her killer curves during the photoshoot. She also rocked a matching bottom while spending time in front of the cameras.

Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde hair remained free-flowing and cascaded onto her chest and shoulders. She shared video just a few days before the release of her collaboration with Beats Fit Pro, Beats x Kim.

