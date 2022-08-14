 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Prince Harry to beef memoir with intense intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider
Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider

Prince Harry delved deep into investigation around Princess Diana's death for his upcoming memoir.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly hired researchers to seek information on the car crash that killed the Princess of Wales in Paris.

A source tells The Sun: “There have been approaches which suggest Prince Harry is intensely focused on getting more information about his mother’s death.

“There are plenty of people in France who recall the night of the accident. It’s only normal that Diana’s son should want to learn more about it for his book.”

The research has seemingly helped ghost-writer pen intimate details in the memoir. 

Harry famously went into a dark phase in his life after the loss of his mother. The Duke has often candidly spoken on his addiction to drinking and drugs.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy
Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'

Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'
Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2

Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2
Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book

Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'
'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book

'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book
Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'

Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'
Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

Latest

view all