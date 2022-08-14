‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch

All eyes are on Bilal Lashari’s upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt as the theatrical trailer of Pakistan’s most-awaited film has been released.

Taking to YouTube, the film’s official channel dropped a captivating trailer which packs a punch of action, romance, cinematography and Fawad Khan’s dialogue delivery in Punjabi.

After much speculation and even resignations of the movie never coming to fruition, the movie has been given a release date of October 13.

The filmmakers have partnered with Geo Films as their presenting partner, the largest media group and a key contributor to the revival of cinema in Pakistan.



The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever produced in Pakistan. It has perhaps the industry’s most expensively assembled cast of stars.

Even singers Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat are set to feature in the film.