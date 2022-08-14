Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises 

Sunday Aug 14, 2022
Pop music icon Britney Spears treated her Insta fam with her gorgeous new video amid her ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The Toxic singer, 40, Friday, turned to her 42 m followers on Instagram and posted a video, where she was seen donning her favorite and the best wardrobe picks.
The footage, which appears to be a compilation of short clips, featured the Gimme More singer trying out a variety of beautiful outfits.
In the caption, she wrote, “I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one !!! Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it.”
She also informed her fans about her minor injury as she showed a bruise in the video clip, she had acquired after ‘running into a kitchen counter.’
“Pssss oh and I have a bruise on my waist in the pink top because I ran into the kitchen counter and [expletive], it really hurt,” she concluded.
Spears’ fans were concerned for the singer’s safety as they flocked to comment section, with one writing, “Why does she always explain a bruise or eye make up not perfect. I think she worries too much about what people think of her."
"Ouch that bruise looks like it really hurt - your eyes look great, don’t be so hard on yourself!!" another commented.