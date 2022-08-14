 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Akshay Kumar finally speaks up against the prevailing cancel culture in Bollywood.
Akshay Kumar finally speaks up against the prevailing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar speaks up over the ongoing ‘cancel culture’ in the Bollywood Industry.

The "Hera Pheri" actor, during an interview with HindustanTimes, said: " ‘People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry."

The Bollywood actor, 54, added: "Everybody has an opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hard work into it, it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realize this soon.” 

He went on: “Movies run because they are good and movies don’t run because they are not good. All we have to do is make the right movies.”

Akshay’s recent film Raksha Bandhan also fell victim to this nasty ‘Cancel Culture’.

Aanand L Rai, director Raksha Bandhan, also shared his views on the ongoing cancel culture. According to him, it all depends on the word-of-mouth.

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat

Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch
Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore
Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary
Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’

Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’
Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022

Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’
Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Latest

view all