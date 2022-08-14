Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'

Akshay Kumar finally speaks up against the prevailing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood.

The "Hera Pheri" actor, during an interview with HindustanTimes, said: " ‘People are smart enough to understand what is wrong and what is right. I would just request them, don’t do such mischief, it’s not good and it hurts every industry."



The Bollywood actor, 54, added: "Everybody has an opinion now. When a film is made, there goes a lot of money and hard work into it, it affects the economy of India and we actually indirectly are hurting ourselves only and I hope people realize this soon.”

He went on: “Movies run because they are good and movies don’t run because they are not good. All we have to do is make the right movies.”



Akshay’s recent film Raksha Bandhan also fell victim to this nasty ‘Cancel Culture’.

Aanand L Rai, director Raksha Bandhan, also shared his views on the ongoing cancel culture. According to him, it all depends on the word-of-mouth.