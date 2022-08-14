 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, fondly called 'Saifeena' by their fans, tied the knot in 2012.

The lovebirds, who never shy away from expressing their love for one another, once faced an obstacle in their romance. 

In a recent interview, responding to a question about whether she also said no to Saif’s marriage proposal as she did to Laal’s (Aamir Khan) wedding proposal. The Omkara actor revealed, “Yeah! I don't even remember now. Maybe it was twice or more. But what's important is that finally, I said yes.”

“I was still in love. Maybe I thought it was too soon, or that we were just kind of getting to know each other a little bit. I think it was because of that, that's all. But I think I was always sure that I was gonna marry him,” she added.

The Tashan stars welcomed their two children Taimur Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2016 and 2021 respectively. The couple will complete their 10 years of marriage in October this year.

