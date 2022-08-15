We need to make ourselves better before criticising politicians: Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — Twitter/File

On the occassion of the country's diamond jubilee, Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan sent a meaningful message out to his fans, urging them to practice some self-reflection before pointing fingers at others.

Speaking during a Twitter Space hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the star wicketkeeper-batter said: "We should look at ourselves first and what we're doing instead of looking towards our prime minister, MNAs, and MPAs. We need to make ourselves better."

— Screenshot via Twitter

He added that as a nation, Pakistanis need to change their lifestyles and keep following Islam's order as a priority.

"People need to be sincere to Pakistan and then question others," he maintained.

Speaking about Pakistan's match against India at the T20I World Cup, he said: "During our match against India, I wasn't feeling anything as it was just a normal match. I can't express the love and support that the nation gave me."

Speaking about the issues that Pakistani cricket faces internally, Rizwan said that "we keep on fighting each other over who will perform better for Pakistan and sometimes we also use some words against each other which I cannot say here".



"Even we get upset when we lose. There are ups and downs but we keep trying to do good for our country. We should keep striving for our country's betterment."

The batter also shed light on the Commonwealth Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games — where Pakistan athletes have proven their mettle through their hard work and commitment — and said: "I congratulate athletes Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Butt, and others, who won medals at Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games."

During the space, Shadab Khan and skipper Babar Azam also joined. However, Babar did not ask Rizwan any questions and exited after a while.

Quirky Shadab, on the other hand, asked Rizwan how was his net practice session. At this, the batter said: "Yes, it was good. When you're angry you can focus [better]."