 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William's supporters criticise Diana after 'The Princess' releases on HBO

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Prince Williams supporters criticise Diana after The Princess releases on HBO

Pro-monarchy experts and royal fans are criticizing Princess Diana after a new documentary on her aired on HBO on August 13.

Directed by Ed Perkins, The Princess takes a look at Diana’s life in the spotlight by solely using archival audio and video footage to depict the narrative of her time as a royal, starting from her courtship and engagement at the age of 19 to a 32-year-old Prince Charles and ending with her death in Paris in 1997.

Commenting on the documentary an article published in the times.co.uk said, "The Princess of Wales’s revenge is complete — 25 years after her death, it’s heretical to portray this manipulative woman on screen as anything but a beautiful, bullied innocent."

Most of the people who criticized Diana are often seen praising and supporting Diana's son Prince William.

They are critical of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for stepping down form their royal duties.

Meghan and Harry's friend Omid Scobie shared the poster of the "The Princess" with caption that read, “When you put a modern person in an ancient institution they will be destroyed. But once an institution starts destroying people,it’s time to recognize there is something fundamentally wrong with that institution and not the people it destroys.”


More From Entertainment:

'Vikings' actress makes clear she would not takes sides in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard dispute

'Vikings' actress makes clear she would not takes sides in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard dispute

Snoop Dogg shares picture with Pete Davidson's new 'girlfriend'

Snoop Dogg shares picture with Pete Davidson's new 'girlfriend'

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' locked and loaded atop N.America box office

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' locked and loaded atop N.America box office
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spark a fan frenzy with their gestures

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spark a fan frenzy with their gestures
Former royal bodyguard reveals why Prince Harry moved to US

Former royal bodyguard reveals why Prince Harry moved to US
Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book

Meghan and Harry to 'put forward their side' after 'Revenge' book
Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress

Meghan Markle still not over Katy Perry's comment on her 2018 wedding dress
Prince William warned of crucial ‘death trap’ ahead of US trip

Prince William warned of crucial ‘death trap’ ahead of US trip
Princess Anne could defy Prince Charles' attempt to slim down monarchy

Princess Anne could defy Prince Charles' attempt to slim down monarchy
Queen ‘so tired’ of ‘never ending scandal’ of Royal Family members

Queen ‘so tired’ of ‘never ending scandal’ of Royal Family members
Prince William offered heartfelt advice to late Dame Deborah James’ children

Prince William offered heartfelt advice to late Dame Deborah James’ children

Kate Middleton was harassed by photographers before she married to William

Kate Middleton was harassed by photographers before she married to William

Latest

view all