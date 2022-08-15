Tiger Shroff reacts to dating rumours after Disha Patani split – Geo

 
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are in the news again despite splitting up a while back as rumours swirl about Tiger already finding love.

Recently, it was reported that the Baaghi 2 co-stars went through a rough breakup after a 6-year-long romance.

Now the rumours are doing rounds on social media that the Heropanti star is dating a new girl, Akansha Sharma, who danced with him in the Casanova music video which was released in 2021.

Moreover, the alleged couple also share the screen in another music video for I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.

Before that, Tiger and Akansha’s frequent interactions on Instagram and his car being spotted outside her residence in Mumbai led many to speculate about their relationship status.

However, the Munna Michael hero snubbed the reports as untrue. As per ETimes, Tiger was inquired about rumours of him dating Akansha, to which the actor replied, “It’s not true.”

Akansha push started her career as a model and appeared in various advertisements alongside famous Indian stars such as Varun Dhawan, and Mahesh Babu. She debuted in a South film named Trivikrama in 2020.

