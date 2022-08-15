 
Monday Aug 15 2022
Kim Kardashian fan! South Korean woman undergoes 15 surgeries to look like the model

Kim Kardashian has a massive fan following around the world. Recently, one of her millions of fans has revealed that she has spent a whopping amount of money on cosmetics surgeries to look like the reality TV star

A South Korean woman has claimed she spent £50,000 (around $60,000) on plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments to look like the SKIMS founder.

Cherri Lee, whose birth name is Hanbyeol, has had a total of 15 surgeries within eight years to look like Kardashian.

“Kim has always been an inspiration to me and she’s the most beautiful woman in the world in my eyes.” Lee, 28, who is a part-time English teacher told the media outlet.

Lee had her first surgery at the age of 20. She opted for a procedure to get double eyelids. Since then, she has got done several modifications, including two breast augmentations, facial reconstruction jobs and Brazilian butt lifts.

She admitted that her appearance has changed so drastically that some members of her Korean family “don’t even recognize” her anymore.

“Everybody should have the right to modify their body – do what you want, as long as you’re not harming anyone,” she said as she didn’t have any regrets for getting the surgeries done.

