Zendaya shares her thoughts on Euphoria’s third season

Zendaya has recently revealed what she hopes to see in Euphoria’s third season as an actress and producer of the hit series.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend, the Dune star said, “I think it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school.”

“I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” shared the 25-year-old actress, who plays the role of Rue on the HBO series.

Rue Bennett in Euphoria Season 3

The Spiderman: Homecoming star explained she wanted to see what would be the characters’ fates after finishing high school.

“They are trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be,” mentioned the Emmy-winning actress.



Zendaya also elaborated on her given responsibilities as an executive producer, adding, “The series has allowed me to come out of her shell as an actress, but also behind the camera, being in a place where there are no bad ideas and you feel safe enough to speak up.”

“You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It’s a labor of love for all of us,” she remarked.