Meghan, Harry warned of ‘further dent’ in popularity amid ‘woke’ message 

Monday Aug 15 2022
Monday Aug 15, 2022

Royal expert warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their popularity could further plummet due to their ‘woke and victimhood’ messaging.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean said: “The problem for Harry and Meghan is simply this — and I’ve said this many times on the show — it’s going to be very difficult with their messaging.”

“Their messaging is all woke and ‘poor me’ and victimhood,” he added.

Sean explained why Sussex’s messages aren’t winning people over. “What people want in these very difficult times, particularly in the cost of living crisis times, is make sure that we see some glamour, be happy, smile, and make us feel a little bit better about our lives.”

“If Harry and Meghan think this is the end of it, well it’s going to get worse, I’m afraid, because with Catherine and William making a big trip stateside later in the year,” Sean said.

“They [William and Kate] can at least be rest assured of a very, very warm and United States welcome when they finally hit the United States,” he added.

