Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique have now entered into another legal battle over a luxurious private jet they bought together during their 11-year-long romance.

The Waka Waka singer and the Barcelona player announced their separation in June this year following which the exes hired separate law firms to figure out the custody issue of their boys, Sasha and Milan.

Now, a journalist Juan Carlos Ortega of Prensa Libre revealed as per Marca that the former lovebirds have another dispute at hands over a luxurious private jet.

The medium-sized executive aircraft is worth around $20 million which Shakira and Pique bought together during their relationship.

The private jet in question, a Learjet 60XR, has the capacity of accommodating up to 10 passengers and has twin bedrooms, a dining and living room with TV along with all the amenities for family travel.

The report suggests that nor Shakira neither Pique want to give up the luxurious aircraft and have reportedly handed over the matter to their respective lawyers.