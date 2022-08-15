 
Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly the leading lady alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake
Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly the leading lady alongside Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' remake

The remake of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan might have Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff, reported India Today. 

While Tiger and Akshay Kumar are already confirmed to star in the project, the leading lady is yet to be decided, and reportedly the Baaghi actress is the top choice for the makers.

A source said: "Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top contenders to star in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will be paired with Tiger in the remake."

The insider added: "Both Tiger and Shraddha make for a good onscreen pair and the makers are looking at bringing their off-screen camaraderie onscreen once again."

Back in February 2022, Pooja Entertainment broke the news of the remake through a short snippet of the upcoming action-comedy venture.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake is expected to release in February 2023.

