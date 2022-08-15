TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Legend of Maula Jatt seems to take Pakistan's film industry to new highs as it has become an epic hit before its release and taken the internet by storm since the first official trailer of the film hit the screens on Sunday.

The immaculate direction of Bilal Lashari paired up with the breathtakingly unblemished cinematography and a cast full of Pakistan’s most prominent actors.



Popular video app TikTok has also officially partnered with the most expensive Punjabi film ever made. This will be a first of it’s kind movie partnership from this region. Previously, Spider-Man; No Way Home made by Sony Films partnered with the content creation app.





TikTok has also introduced a Maula Jatt world H5 Page and launched a spellbinding filter, giving fans a chance to interact more and more through personalized features of this extravagantly epic action film.



The Legend of Maula Jatt, a film made in partnership with Geo Films - the largest media group and key contributor of the revival of cinema in Pakistan - is one of its kind and to reach a wider audience.



The producer Ammara Hikmat has adapted a smart and latest marketing strategy. In the coming weeks, creators will be able to experience the best of the upcoming movie with various co-creation opportunities on the official TikTok App.

Speaking to the press, Ammara said " while, globally studios are exploring TikTok because of its effective reach, this hasn’t been leveraged proactively for driving movie marketing locally. We are adapting to the way people are consuming content and are hopeful that this collaboration will help our movie connect with new audiences. TikTok is the ultimate ally for entertainment now.”



Mahira Khan, playing Mukkho in the film posted a Instagram story posing in the Maula Jatt tiktok filter captioning it as “Mukho is on Tiktok!” She looked excited and winked at the camera as soon as Mukkho appeared on the filter. Later this day, the whole cast including Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi was seen posing in the filter.