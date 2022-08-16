 
Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’

Adele shared the real reason she had to postpone her Las Vegas Residency at the very last moment while dubbing the incident “worst moment” of her career.

In an interview with Elle, the Easy on Me hit-maker, 34, said that she was embarrassed after the postponement of concerts but she’s “very proud” for standing up for artistic needs.

"It was the worst moment in my career, by far," the singer shared with the outlet. "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating."

"There was just no soul in it," she explained about the concerts that were originally set for January 2022 at Caesars Palace but had to be cancelled just 24 hours before the shows were scheduled to happen.

"The stage setup wasn't right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment," she added.

The Grammy Award winner shared that she felt some wide range emotions first couple of months after postponing the shows but consider the decision to be a brave move.

"The first couple of months was really, really hard. I was embarrassed,” she said. “But it actually made my confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do.”

“And I don't think many people would have done what I did. I'm very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs," Adele added.

Talking about the re-imagined residency, scheduled to begin in November this year, Adele said, “I want to tell the story of the beginning of my career to now."

"I'm not gonna give too much about it, but the show grows. The show grows. It's all about the music, and it's really, really nostalgic. It's gonna be really beautiful…” she revealed.

“I haven't got any bullet points, obviously, when I talk. That's why my shows are so erratic. One time I gave, like, an hour speech about an aquarium!"

