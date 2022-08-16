 
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
Johnny Depp may return to 'Fantastic Beasts' after Amber Heard win: Mads Mikkelsen

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Johnny Depp might reprise his role in the next installment of hit series Fantastic Beasts following his headline-making win against Amber Heard in defamation case, said Mads Mikkelsen.

The Edward Scissorhands star played the character of Gellert Grindelwald in the spin-off  and prequels to the Harry Potter film series, but was later replaced by Mikklesen.

Depp was asked to resign one week into production of the third part of the series Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2020 after losing libel case against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater."

Now, after winning the highly publicised defamation case again Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, the chances of him returning to the franchise have increased.

In an interview with Deadline, Mikkelsen said, "Obviously, well, now the course has changed — he won the suit, the court [case] — so let's see if he comes back. He might. I'm a big fan of Johnny."

"I think he's an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There's there was no way I could just copy it, because it's so much him. It would be creative suicide,” he added.

“So we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me," the Hannibal star continued. "It was intimidating.”

His fans were very, very sweet, but they were also very stubborn. I didn't interact too much with them, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken," Mikkelsen shared.

