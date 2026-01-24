Dwayne Johnson planning historic comeback following Oscar snub?

Dwayne Johnson could reportedly receive a major offer for a return to Wrestlemania — a potential lifeline after he was recently snubbed by the Academy.

With his stark physical and career transformation in The Smashing Machine, The Rock was tipped to be a frontrunner this awards season.

However, his Golden Globe nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama ended up being the only major one received by the wrestler-turned-actor in 2026.

Now, sources have claimed that Johnson is on par to be platformed at the WrestleMania 43, set to be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Sports Illustrated has reported on the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which cited the host nation’s local sources to suggest that the former WWE alum will be extended “the largest offer ever made” to become part of the event scheduled to take place in Riyadh.

Johnson had recently hinted at his association with the major wrestling event, saying, “I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania.”

“I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show. I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that, and that is a global event. And so I can’t wait,” he added.

While Dwayne Johnson’s potential offer is yet to be confirmed, Wrestlemania 43 is planned as a two-night event, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.