Robert Pattinson shares much-awaited update on 'The Batman Part II'

Robert Pattinson to feature in two big projects in 2026 namely 'Dune 3' and 'The Odyssey'

Robert Pattinson has shared the status of his upcoming Batman sequel.

The DC fans have been waiting for a long time for the new action sci-fi sequel. Initially the Batman II was slated to release in 2026, but reportedly it was impossible to complete the film as a promising script was not ready.

Therefore, the release date of the film was pushed back to 2027.

One of the possible reasons of Batman II delay could also Robert’s busy schedule.

The 39-year-old actor has some exciting projects lined up for this year including The Odyssey, a Greek historic movie directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker, Christopher Nolan.

The film has a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and others.

Meanwhile, he will also be playing a key role in Timothee Chalamet’s Dune Part 3. Pattinson is set to portray villain "Scytale" in the forthcoming adventure sci-fi.

The Twilight actor has updated fans when he will begin filming Matt Reeves Batman 2.

In an interview with GQ, the actor stated, “I did another movie called Prime Time, then I’m doing another one. And then basically the second I finish this; I start doing Batman 2… I know I’m working basically ’til November next year.”

The upcoming DC movie is going to star Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Other cast members include Colin Farrell as Penguin, Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Rumours also have it that Barry Keoghan will be playing Joker in the new Batman sequel, slated to release on October 1, 2027.