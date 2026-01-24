Francis Buchholz, ex-Scorpions bassist, breathes his last at 71

Francis Buchholz has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, his family confirmed via social media.

The announcement, published on Facebook January 23, revealed that the German musician’s death was “peaceful”.

“It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts we share the news that our beloved Francis passed away yesterday after a private battle with cancer,” the message began. “He departed this world peacefully, surrounded by love.”

“Our hearts are shattered. Throughout his fight with cancer, we stayed by his side, facing every challenge as a family – exactly the way he taught us.”

The Buchholz family further addressed his fans “around the world”, adding, “we want to thank you for your unwavering loyalty, your love, and the belief you placed in him throughout his incredible journey.”

“You gave him the world, and he gave you his music in return. Though the strings have gone silent, his soul remains in every note he played and in every life he touched.”

The statement was signed with “love and gratitude” from Buchholz’s wife, Hella, as well as their son and twin daughters – Sebastian, Louisa, and Marietta.

Scorpions also reflected on the passing of their former bandmate: “We have just received the very sad news that our longtime friend and bass player, Francis Buchholz, has passed away. His legacy with the band will live on forever, and we will always remember the many good times we have shared together.”

Francis Buchholz had joined the German rock group in 1974, providing bass for their studio album Fly to the Rainbow. He departed the band after a reported dispute in 1990, with Crazy World being his last musical release with them.