Katie Price's Dubai engagement 'breaks JJ Slater's heart'

Katie Price's bombshell engagement has reportedly came as a huge shock to her ex boyfriend JJ Slater, whom she had only parted ways a few weeks ago.

The former glamour model, 47, shared the delightful news with her fans by posting a picture of a giant diamond ring on her finger after her entrepreneur fiancé, Lee Andrews, popped the question during a lavish break in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-five shared a slew of snaps as she posed by a sea of red roses spelling out 'will you marry me?'

Following the surprise announcement, sources told Daily Mail that the news came as a complete shock to JJ, 32, who is currently in Miami with his family and has been 'healing his broken heart.'

It comes after the mother-of-five ended her romance with the Married At First Sight UK star JJ, 31, after insisting JJ wasn't 'husband material.'

However, Katie has now claimed on the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, that she and JJ actually broke up some time ago.

She said: 'I don't wanna waste my time. You know, if I'm not loved up and it's not going, these are mistakes I've made in the past.

They began dating in February 2024, after JJ rose to fame on E4's MAFS UK.

Katie even spoke of having a child together, her sixth, but in the end, it wasn't meant to be.