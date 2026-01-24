Victoria Beckham looks downcast following bombshell claims from Brooklyn's friend

Victoria Beckham was spotted for the first time since her son Brooklyn's bombshell claims, appearing deeply heartbroken during her recent outing.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria, sent shock waves on Monday when he released a bombshell statement accusing his family- particularly Victoria Beckham of calling him 'evil' and pledging his allegiance to his wife.

He also made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

The former Spice Girls star, 51, looked visibly upset and down cast as she kept a low profile in a black hat which shielded her eyes while being driven in a Mercedes.

It comes after DJ Fat Tony, Brooklyn's friend, later confirmed to Daily Mail that Nicola's family stormed out of her wedding.

Nicola, 31, was reportedly left in tears after the awkward dance took place, as her family followed the couple to console them.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, the DJ said ‘The timing was inappropriate for me. It was meant to be a bride and groom’s moment,' he told us.

‘It was in the heat of the moment. Brooklyn left right after the dance. Nicola left the room and afterwards he went after her.

‘Nicola’s family left, they went after their daughter.

He went on: ‘Brooklyn is a friend of mine. The whole situation is just awful, the way it’s played out so publicly.

He continued: ‘Brooklyn is upset about a lot of things, sometimes the smallest of things can become bigger the biggest of things, because it highlights it.

‘I’m not speaking bad about either party in it, I’m just putting the narrative straight about the dance.

Fat Tony's new remarks come after he confirmed the exact nature of Victoria's 'inappropriate' dance with son Brooklyn on Friday's This Morning.

The 60-year-old branded the incident 'really awkward' and confirmed that Nicola fled the reception in tears.