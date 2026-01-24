David, Victoria Beckham fear of ‘losing’ Brooklyn laid bare

David and Victoria Beckham are not ready to let go their son, Brooklyn Beckham.

Despite everything Brooklyn has said, Beckham parents open heartedly wants to reunite with their son, as per People magazine.

Brooklyn, on January 19, on her Instagram stories accused his parents of countless things, including that his parent’s attempts to sabotage his relation with wife Nicola Peltz in the name of publicity.

However, as per the outlet the couple do not want to lose their son and would like to mend the relationship with him anytime he wants.

“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," says the source. "They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is."

As per the source, Beckham parents were in extreme sorrow after Brooklyn’s full of accusing post.

“They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source says.

Moreover, the insider added that the family is hopeful for this strain to be ended soon.

“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source close the situation said. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”

The insider also gave more insight on the day to day communication between the young couple and David and Victoria.

“Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria,” the source noted, adding that “they speak only through mediators."

The Brooklyn's social media post, which followed months of speculation about a rift between the couple and his parents, he accused them of trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife.

"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one," he wrote.

He further alleged, "My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he claimed.