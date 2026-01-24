Luke Bryan announces ‘Word On The Street Tour’ dates

January 24, 2026
Word on the street is that Luke Bryan will hit the road for his world tour this summer.
On Friday morning, January 23, the country music star sent his fans into a frenzy with his Word On The Street Tour announcement.
The upcoming run is set to begin with back-to-back shows on May 29 and 30, in Gilford, New Hampshire.
The 31-city North American run includes stops in major cities such as Nashville, Fort Worth, and Ottawa, before concluding on September 26, in East Troy, Wisconsin.
Among other exciting social media posts, the American Idol judge shared a playful video on Instagram.
It opened with him saying, “The word on the street is…” before turning to the right side of the frame, seemingly whispering to someone off-camera.
The clip then cut to Karley Scott Collins, who appeared on the left side of the frame, delivering the same phrase and passing along the “word.”
The video continued with Drew Baldridge, Lanie Gardner, Zach John King, Raelynn, Shane Profitt, Randall King, Jake Worthington, Lauren Watkins, and DJ Rock all repeating the same line in sequence.
At the end, Luke reappeared to finally reveal, "Word on the street is we’ll see you all this summer."
All the artists featured in the video are opening acts on Bryan’s Word On The Street Tour.
Luke’s 2026 tour schedule will also include the Extra Innings Festival on February 27, the Houston Rodeo on March 9, and Sanford Stadium (Dooley Field) at the University of Georgia on April 25 with Jason Aldean.
May 29 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
May 30 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
June 5 Myrtle Beach Carolina Country Music Fest+
June 11 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
June 12 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
June 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
June 18 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
June 19 Des Moines, IA Casey’s Center**
June 20 Winsted, MN Winstock Country Music Festival+
June 25 Allentown, PA PPL Center
June 26 Buffalo, NY Taste of Country+
June 27 Nashville, TN Alan Jackson Last Call at Nissan Stadium+
July 9 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater*
July 10 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena
July 11 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*
July 23 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
July 24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
July 25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
July 30 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument
July 31 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
August 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 7 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 8 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
August 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 15 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater
August 22 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater
August 26 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
August 29 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
September 10 Tampa, FL MIDLFORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
September 12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
September 26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre