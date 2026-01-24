Luke Bryan announces ‘Word On The Street Tour’ dates

Word on the street is that Luke Bryan will hit the road for his world tour this summer.

On Friday morning, January 23, the country music star sent his fans into a frenzy with his Word On The Street Tour announcement.

The upcoming run is set to begin with back-to-back shows on May 29 and 30, in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The 31-city North American run includes stops in major cities such as Nashville, Fort Worth, and Ottawa, before concluding on September 26, in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Among other exciting social media posts, the American Idol judge shared a playful video on Instagram.

It opened with him saying, “The word on the street is…” before turning to the right side of the frame, seemingly whispering to someone off-camera.

The clip then cut to Karley Scott Collins, who appeared on the left side of the frame, delivering the same phrase and passing along the “word.”

The video continued with Drew Baldridge, Lanie Gardner, Zach John King, Raelynn, Shane Profitt, Randall King, Jake Worthington, Lauren Watkins, and DJ Rock all repeating the same line in sequence.

At the end, Luke reappeared to finally reveal, "Word on the street is we’ll see you all this summer."

All the artists featured in the video are opening acts on Bryan’s Word On The Street Tour.

Luke’s 2026 tour schedule will also include the Extra Innings Festival on February 27, the Houston Rodeo on March 9, and Sanford Stadium (Dooley Field) at the University of Georgia on April 25 with Jason Aldean.

Luke Bryan Word On The Street Tour dates:

May 29 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

May 30 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

June 5 Myrtle Beach Carolina Country Music Fest+

June 11 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

June 12 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

June 13 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

June 18 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 19 Des Moines, IA Casey’s Center**

June 20 Winsted, MN Winstock Country Music Festival+

June 25 Allentown, PA PPL Center

June 26 Buffalo, NY Taste of Country+

June 27 Nashville, TN Alan Jackson Last Call at Nissan Stadium+

July 9 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater*

July 10 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

July 11 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre*

July 23 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

July 24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

July 25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

July 30 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena at The Monument

July 31 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

August 6 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 7 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 8 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

August 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 15 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Amphitheater

August 22 Charlotte, NC Truliant Amphitheater

August 26 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

August 27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

August 29 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 10 Tampa, FL MIDLFORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 12 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

September 26 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre