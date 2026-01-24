 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson gives sneak peek into life as parent

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse welcomed their first child in March 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

Robert Pattinson gives sneak peek into life as parent
Robert Pattinson gives sneak peek into life as parent

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are proving that parenthood can completely reshape priorities even for Hollywood stars.

The couple who welcomed their first child in March 2024 have swapped red carpets and late-night parties for quiet evenings at home.

A source told Ok!, the Twilight alum and the British singer-actress now live more like ‘retired grandparents’ than A-list celebrities.

Once fixtures at premieres and industry events, 39-year-old and 34-year-old now prefer routines centered on childcare, tea, puzzles, and board games.

The insider revealed the shift was deliberate as Pattinson feels he has “earned the right to ease off” after years of intense scrutiny.

“Rob draws huge attention almost anywhere he appears,” one source explained, “so keeping a low profile has become the easiest way to manage daily life now that he and Suki have a child.”

Waterhouse’s preference for a softer, more domestic lifestyle has also shaped their choices.

She’s embraced what friends jokingly call “granny-core” fashion which includes vintage-inspired looks and practical footwear.

The couple’s idea of quality time is staying in, working through a puzzle, or watching quiz shows.

“They feel they’ve exhausted the nightlife chapter of their lives,” another insider noted.

“Early mornings with a child have a way of recalibrating how appealing late nights out really are.”

Channing Tatum shares rare insight on working with child actor in ‘Josephine'
Channing Tatum shares rare insight on working with child actor in ‘Josephine'
Victoria Beckham looks downcast following bombshell claims from Brooklyn's friend video
Victoria Beckham looks downcast following bombshell claims from Brooklyn's friend
D4vd receives huge backlash amid friend's imprisonment over shocking choice
D4vd receives huge backlash amid friend's imprisonment over shocking choice
Zayn Malik breaks internet with impressive vocal talent in new video: Watch video
Zayn Malik breaks internet with impressive vocal talent in new video: Watch
'Sinners' director shares emotional reaction after film makes Oscars history
'Sinners' director shares emotional reaction after film makes Oscars history
Katie Price smashes JJ Slater's dream as she gets engaged to rich entrepreneur video
Katie Price smashes JJ Slater's dream as she gets engaged to rich entrepreneur
Jameela Jamil reacts after private messages about Blake Lively revealed
Jameela Jamil reacts after private messages about Blake Lively revealed
Victoria Beckham ‘couldn't stand' Nicola Peltz well before wedding sabotage
Victoria Beckham ‘couldn't stand' Nicola Peltz well before wedding sabotage