Robert Pattinson gives sneak peek into life as parent

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are proving that parenthood can completely reshape priorities even for Hollywood stars.

The couple who welcomed their first child in March 2024 have swapped red carpets and late-night parties for quiet evenings at home.

A source told Ok!, the Twilight alum and the British singer-actress now live more like ‘retired grandparents’ than A-list celebrities.

Once fixtures at premieres and industry events, 39-year-old and 34-year-old now prefer routines centered on childcare, tea, puzzles, and board games.

The insider revealed the shift was deliberate as Pattinson feels he has “earned the right to ease off” after years of intense scrutiny.

“Rob draws huge attention almost anywhere he appears,” one source explained, “so keeping a low profile has become the easiest way to manage daily life now that he and Suki have a child.”

Waterhouse’s preference for a softer, more domestic lifestyle has also shaped their choices.

She’s embraced what friends jokingly call “granny-core” fashion which includes vintage-inspired looks and practical footwear.

The couple’s idea of quality time is staying in, working through a puzzle, or watching quiz shows.

“They feel they’ve exhausted the nightlife chapter of their lives,” another insider noted.

“Early mornings with a child have a way of recalibrating how appealing late nights out really are.”