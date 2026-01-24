 
D4vd receives huge backlash amid friend's imprisonment over shocking choice

D4vd’s streamer friend currently being held at a Montana prison facility

January 24, 2026

A streamer friend of D4vd’s, the American entertainer who is the prime suspect in the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, has been jailed over failure to testify.

Neo Langston, also known as NeoTheAsian via Twitch, is currently imprisoned at Lewis & Clark County Jail in Helena, Montana.

The streaming influencer is being detained without bail after an arrest warrant was issued in his name by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials in Montana aided the California-based division, bringing Langston in on an out-of-state warrant, per TMZ.

While it is still unknown where the imprisoned streamer was supposed to appear as a witness, a grand jury in LA is in charge of hearing evidence related to D4vd’s case.

According to the outlet’s earlier report, a member of the jury had claimed that one of the witnesses was being “uncooperative” in the proceedings. It has not been confirmed whether Langston was that witness.

The latest arrest has sparked renewed backlash against D4vd, as social media users noted that he continues to escape imprisonment despite being the key suspect.

Born David Anthony Burke, singer-songwriter D4vd emerged as the accused in the late teenager’s death after her dismembered remains were discovered in the back of the Tesla registered under his name.

While friends and family subsequently testified that Hernandez was in a romantic relationship with the Here with Me crooner at the time of her grisly murder.

