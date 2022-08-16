Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to celebrate their union with three-day wedding bash

 
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will get married again in front of their family and friends in a lavish three-day ceremony.

The lovebirds will throw the bash this weekend a month after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.

An insider spilled to Page Six, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

The publication shared that the “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday and the main event is scheduled for Saturday which will be followed by barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The guest list for the extravagant ceremony includes Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo and few other well-known names, the outlet added.

The events will take place at the Gone Girl actor’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, according to a previous report by TMZ.

Vogue Magazine will cover the lovebird’s fashion for the big day, the source revealed while adding that the Marry Me star may wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy.

It is also expected that Lopez will unveil the details for her upcoming dream wedding with Affleck on her newsletter On the JLo.

