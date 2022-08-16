 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Pressurelicious': Megan Thee Stallion paid Future $250k to have him feature on her new track

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is offering a big deal.

During a radio interview on Power 106 Los Angeles, the rapper spilled that she paid Future $250,000 to have him feature on one of her tracks from her latest album, Traumazine.

The Houston rap star explained that when she finished the beat for her song, Pressurelicious, she wanted the 38-year-old hip-hop star to rap a verse.

Traumazine was released on August 12 and contains other top tunes such as Plan B and Sweetest Pie.

'I had the beat for Pressurelicious, right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, 'You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it.'

'So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect,' she added.

The Grammy winner ended up asking the rapper what his price would be to feature on her new track, and was told he wanted a quarter of a million dollars.

'I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull $250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves Miami.' 


