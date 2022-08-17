Author critical of Harry and Meghan says they chose good words to get people interested in Duke's memoir

 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Author critical of Harry and Meghan says they chose good words to get people interested in Dukes memoir

Prince Harry had given his ghostwriter -access to unseen documents as they "spent months going through his private photo album, journals, and emails to piece together a complete picture of his life, said a report on the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir.

Quoting an expert a report published in ok.co.uk said, "Meghan Markle felt 'raw' reading Harry's memoir--It is painful."

Commenting on the report, senior royal biographer and author of several books Angela Levin took a dig at the the US-based royal couple and said, "Meghan had a 'huge shock' when she read Harry's memoirs sounds like a good sales line. Didn't both of them tell each other about their lives before they met?.

She added, "'Raw' 'Painful' good words to get people interested in Harry's book. Her truth or the real truth ?"

