Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Brooklyn mocked for flaunting car bought by 'millionaire father' David Beckham

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham is receiving flak for flaunting his branded car amid his career as a chef.

In a recent interview with TikToker Daniel Mac roasted the 23-year-old over his professional choices.

“Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car’s awesome!” asked Mac, referring to Brooklyn's $1.2 million car.

“Um, I’m a chef,” Brooklyn replied.

“You’re a chef! Really? Are you like the best chef in the world?” Mac asked to which Brooklyn replied, “Tryna be!”

When asked what advice does he want to give fellow chefs, the newly wed added: “Just follow your passion. Whatever makes you happy, just keep doing it!”

Responding to the video, internet was quick to poke fun at the millionaire.

“‘What do you do for a living?’ ‘I was born,'” someone else similarly joked, as another remarked, “Born into a multimillionaire family and now married a billionaires’s daughter. But he’s a chef!!”

“Not him pretending being a chef got him that car… Brooklyn, please,” another quipped.

