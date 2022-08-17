 
AR Rehman shares adorable throwback picture and fans are loving it

AR Rahman left fans awestruck through his recent Instagram post
AR Rahman has been ruling the Indian music industry for a decade now and blessed his fans with an ultra-throwback moment on social media.

Recently, Rahman took to Instagram to share a beautifully nostalgic childhood picture and captioned it “50 years ago.”

The picture is a throwback of him as a child and naturally, fans couldn’t stop adoring the child who turned out to be a legendary musician.

A few weeks ago, Rahman also posted a picture of his son Ameen with megastar Shah Rukh Khan, which was captured at the wedding of actress Nayanthara. 

