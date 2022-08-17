Pop Idol icon Darius Campbell Danesh passes away at age 41

Pop Idol icon Darius Campbell Danesh passed away at age 41 as his unresponsive body was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.

The cause of death of the late Scottish singer, who rose to fame with ITV talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol, is still not known.

The family of Danesh released a statement announcing the heartbreaking news which read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.”

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office,” it added.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother," the statement concluded.