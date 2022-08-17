 
entertainment
Web Desk

Prince Charles says Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is ‘nowhere near reality’

Web Desk

Prince Charles allegedly thinks that Netflix’s royal series The Crown is ‘nowhere near’ the reality of the British royal family in what comes as the first explicit response to the show from the future King, reported Express UK.

As per reports, the leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, recently claimed that the Prince of Wales referred to his characterisation in the hit show during a multi-faith event in Edinburgh.

According to Sarwar, Prince Charles claimed that the way he is shown in The Crown is ‘nowhere near’ his real personality or how he is in real life.

Daily Mail quoted Sarwar as saying: “There was a group of MSPs all standing and he came over and went, 'hello, nice to meet you all' and he went, 'I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix'. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself.”

In its four-season run, the show has depicted Charles’ birth, his life as a royal kid under his father’s watchful eye, and his troubled relationships with both Diana, and Camilla Shand.

The upcoming fifth season is set to follow the downfall of Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana, with actor Dominic West playing Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Imelda Staunton as the Queen, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

