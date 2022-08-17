Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship became ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap

File Footage

Will Smith relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith has become “stronger” after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 over a joke he cracked on his wife.



An insider told Us Weekly that the King Richard star and the Red Table Talk host have grown closer after going through the headline-making incident as a team.

"Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," the source told the outlet “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."

Another source told People Magazine after the star couple was spotted first time since the awards in Malibu, "Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada.”

“He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them," the source shared.

Previously, it was reported by Heat Magazine that the Will and Jada were not on good terms following the Academy Awards’ incident.

“Ever since the Oscars scandal, tensions between them have been palpable,” a source told the outlet at the time.

“There have been problems for years, but they're barely speaking right now,” the insider further shared.

However, it seems like the lovebirds are getting along well now.