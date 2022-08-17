Firm ‘planning for the worst’ over Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Royal experts voice fears surrounding Prince Harry’s memoir and reveal the Royal Family’s potential reactions to the rather ‘public call out’.

This warning has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, in his interview with Express UK.

“It’s unusual for them to respond to things that they don’t necessarily like,” he started by clarifying.

“They tend to keep a dignified silence. But we only need to look back to the explosive allegations made in the Oprah interview that there were problems of racism in the family to see how they will react publicly if they feel they must.”

“Those allegations were so potentially damaging that there was a statement put out suggesting recollections of what happened varied.”

“And Prince William spoke out to say the family is not racist. These were short and quite diplomatic responses, but also decisive and clear.”