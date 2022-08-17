 
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
'Meghan Markle feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards Royal Family'

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle feels 'enormous bitterness' that she wasn’t able to 'modernise' the Firm.

Ms Levin, a royal commentator and author of several biographies about senior members of the Royal Family, told FEMAIL: 'I've thought for a long time that Harry and Meghan are trying to create an alternative woke royal family, the grandeur and the pomp and circumstance that surrounds them.

She added: 'And I think Meghan, who doesn't like losing, she likes to win, feels enormous bitterness and resentment towards the Royal Family for not letting her modernize the Royal Family.'

Levin continued: 'I may be wrong, I hope so, but the impression is that they don't want to be royals yet they're hanging on to their titles very, very tightly.

'When Meghan goes anywhere, she always uses her royal title. Now, why do that if you don't actually like the royal family and you wanted to get shot of them?

'So that's why I think there's a big plot and a plan to show how awful the [Royal Family] are. And I think that in Prince Harry's books, and in that terrible interview with Oprah Winfrey, was trying to smash the Royal Family and the monarchy down.'

