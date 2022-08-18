 
Showbiz
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Liger director Puri Jagannadh revealed that he approached Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday
'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh revealed that he approached Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday

Liger director, Puri Jagannadh, recently revealed that he first approached Janhvi Kapoor for the lead role in the movie before taking Ananya Panday on board.

As per Hindustan Times, the filmmaker, while talking to the media said: "I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available."

Later on, Puri went to Karan Johar for suggestion for the leading lady of the film, who suggested Ananya for the role.

Liger will be running in theatres from August 25, and features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya in the lead roles. 

It will be released in multiple languages including: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell

Shah Rukh Khan set to film 'Dunki' in Mumbai and Dubai after Budapest spell
Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez booked in INR 200 crore extortion case
Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez gets support from R. Madhavan amid extortion case
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal before Katrina Kaif nuptials
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha dubbed his biggest flop after Mela
Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans seem to think so
AR Rehman shares adorable throwback picture and fans are loving it

AR Rehman shares adorable throwback picture and fans are loving it
Aamir Khan in talks with distributors to compensate for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' loss

Aamir Khan in talks with distributors to compensate for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' loss
In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist

In latest episode, Team Muhafiz takes down street criminals with iron fist
Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’

Mahira Khan heaps praises on living legend Qavi Khan: ‘You are my hero’
Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan

Sidharth Malhotra reveals future plans with Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan
Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Kareena Kapoor celebrates ‘best man’ Saif Ali Khan with goofy pics

Latest

view all