Ananya Panday was never the first choice for 'Liger', reveals director

'Liger' director Puri Jagannadh revealed that he approached Janhvi Kapoor before Ananya Panday

Liger director, Puri Jagannadh, recently revealed that he first approached Janhvi Kapoor for the lead role in the movie before taking Ananya Panday on board.

As per Hindustan Times, the filmmaker, while talking to the media said: "I am a big fan of Sridevi ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available."

Later on, Puri went to Karan Johar for suggestion for the leading lady of the film, who suggested Ananya for the role.

Liger will be running in theatres from August 25, and features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya in the lead roles.

It will be released in multiple languages including: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.